Linda Darlene Lasley, 74, longtime Bickleton resident, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 7, 2017, in Tacoma.

Linda was born on June 14, 1942, in Pasco, the daughter of Ruby (Montgomery) and Everett Asher.



She spent her early years in Benton City and received her education in Outlook and Sunnyside. Linda graduated from Sunnyside High School with the Class of 1960. Following her graduation, she attended Central Washington University.

On April 8, 1962, Linda Darlene Asher and Earl Lasley were married in Sunnyside. Following their marriage, they made their home in Bickleton. Linda had been employed as clerk and, later, as Postmaster at Bickleton, retiring in 2002.

She and Earl had continued to make their home and farm in Bickleton, until the time of her death. Linda enjoyed genealogy. She was active in the Eastern Klickitat Co. Historical Society and a member of Bickleton Alder Rebekah Lodge.

Linda enjoyed family vacations to Hawaii, trips to the Oregon Coast, especially Cannon Beach, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. But her favorite pastime was “hanging” out with Earl. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Earl Lasley of Bickleton; sons Tod Lasley of Spokane and Trent (Kristine) Lasley of Tacoma; her precious grandchildren, Megan, Paige, Colin, Caelen and Asher; her mother, Ruby Asher of Prosser; and brother, Jerry Asher of Bothell.

She was preceded in death by her father, Everett Asher.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Burial will follow at the Bickleton I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Bickleton.

In honor of Linda, memorials may be made to Alder Creek Pioneer Association, Box 116 Bickleton, WA 99322.

Those wishing to sign Linda’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.