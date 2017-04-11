Ruben L. Lares, 56, of Sunnyside, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Toppenish.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1960, in Ahuisculco, Jalisco, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, with recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 13, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Granger.

