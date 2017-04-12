Changes ahead for 2017 Lower Valley Relay for Life

— The weather shouldn’t be an issue for this year’s annual Lower Valley Relay for Life.

The 24-hour event will be August this year.

Organizers announced the move last week in an e-mail to participants.

“Let’s rally friends and family to walk the track to support the American Cancer Society and the groundbreaking research and patient programs it fuels,” the message said.

The date in August and the relay’s location were listed as to be determined on the program’s website.

One of the organizers, Doug Rogers, did not return a call seeking comment as of press time.

The Lower Yakima Valley event, which has been at the Sierra Vista Middle School track since 2014, is typically in May.

However, last year’s was canceled after four hours due to heavy rain.

It was scheduled to last 22 hours.

The decision came down to a safety issue, organizers said, because of electrical power to the DJ’s sound system.

Without a sound system, there was no way for organizers to communicate with the more than 200 volunteers expected at the relay, they said.

An annual highlight is the luminaria, where candles are lit at night in honor of those lost to cancer.

Due to last year’s cancellation, the luminaria took place at a later date.