Commission meets tonight

UNION GAP — The Yakima County Planning Commission will discuss updates to the county code during a hearing tonight.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Resource Center Conference Room, 2403 18th St.
Commissioners will also hear reports from study groups and receive a status report on cases before the Board of County Commissioners.
The commission’s next meeting is the same time and location on April 26.
