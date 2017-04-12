Council votes no on police contract

SUNNYSIDE — For the second time in two weeks, city officials are going back to the bargaining table with a police union.
The City Council on Monday night rejected a proposed collective bargaining agreement with the city’s Police Officers Guild.
It called for a 2.5 percent wage increase this year for officers and 1 percent for sergeants. Those raises were proposed for 2.25 and 1 percent, respectively, in 2018 and 2.5 percent for both officers and sergeants in 2019.
Council’s decision came after an executive session.
Two weeks earlier, the council also rejected a contract proposal from the Police Department’s support staff guild.
That decision, too, followed a closed-door executive session.
That proposal called for a 2.5 percent base wage hike for this year and next.
City Manager Don Day said cost was the sticking point for council on the guild contract.
The council’s “no” vote means Day will renew bargaining discussions with both unions.
He said employees in both unions will continue to work under their old contract that expired last year.
