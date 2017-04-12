Crews making progress on Federal Way

— Crews with a local irrigation district are making progress with pipe issues.

Federal Way should re-open this week after having been closed since a 14-foot sinkhole developed late on the evening of April 3.

Assistant Manager of Operations Dave Bos said a collapsed pipe caused the issue.

And yesterday there were reports of a shutdown of irrigation water in the Prosser area.

“SVID irrigation boxes still off due to repairs needed on canal,” the emergency announcement read. “SVID expects boxes on and water delivered in few days.”

But Bos isn’t sure about that alert and said he doesn’t know where it originated.

“Water for the city of Prosser was available on April 5,” Bos said. “The city placed an order for April 10.”

With that said, the district deals with issues from time to time throughout the watering season.

“SVID has our normal leaks that pop up every year,” Bos said. “Deliveries are being made upon request. There are always a few that will be delayed because of repairs.”