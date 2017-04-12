Floods closed area roads

TOPPENISH — Standing water closed portions of three area roads Monday.
They included Harrah Road from Marion Drain Road South to the end of the road, Lateral C Road from Marion Drain Road to Pumphouse Road and Pinecone Road from Hawk Road to Wesley Road.
Recent rains and snow melt caused localized flooding, officials said.
