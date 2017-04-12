Hit-and-run clean up

Photo by John Fannin
A Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy cleans up debris from a crash on Snipes Pump Road in Sunnyside yesterday. The pick-up’s driver was southbound, lost control, ended up in the northbound lane before flipping it near Randel Road, officials said. The pick-up landed on its wheels and the driver was picked up by a red passenger car and fled the scene.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment