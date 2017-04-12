Jury selection under way

YAKIMA — Jury selection was expected to begin yesterday in a trial for a suspect in knife attack at a Sunnyside laundromat.
Jose Pedro Linares, 27, is charged -with assault, records show.
It stems from allegations he stabbed a man last year at Agitation Station, records show.
He asked the victim about his gang affiliation before stabbing the man, records show. The victim does not have gang ties.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment