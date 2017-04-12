Man beaten with own gun

WHITE PASS — A 61-year-old Selah man is recovering from injuries after an assailant used the man’s own gun to beat him.
The victim was working in a store in the 3500 block of Wesley Road, when at about 1 a.m. yesterday a masked man entered the break room armed with a knife, records show.
During an ensuing struggle, the suspect found the victim’s pistol in a nearby duffel bag and hit him with it several times, records show.
An investigation continues and as of press time the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has not found the suspect.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment