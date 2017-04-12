Man beaten with own gun

— A 61-year-old Selah man is recovering from injuries after an assailant used the man’s own gun to beat him.

The victim was working in a store in the 3500 block of Wesley Road, when at about 1 a.m. yesterday a masked man entered the break room armed with a knife, records show.

During an ensuing struggle, the suspect found the victim’s pistol in a nearby duffel bag and hit him with it several times, records show.

An investigation continues and as of press time the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has not found the suspect.