Prosser teenagers arrested for vandalizing patrol vehicle

— Two local boys are in custody after they allegedly vandalized a patrol car Sunday.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the teenagers, ages 16 and 17, yesterday on charges of burglary, theft and malicious mischief, records show.

“In the last 48 hours our patrol officers and gang team have worked diligently to attempt to identify potential suspects,” Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said. “During the course of this investigation we discovered that two juvenile males were seen in the area when the crime was committed.”

They were found in the 20000 block of North Hinzerling Road, near where the crime was committed, he said.

The arrest came after a search warrant was issued.

“Both suspects were detained and evidence of the burglary of the Benton County Road Department and theft from the same location was discovered,” Hatcher said.

Both have known ties to local criminal gangs, Hatcher said. That confirmed suspicions based on graffiti painted on the patrol car.

“This is a prime example of the invaluable collaboration between our patrol deputies, the citizens of Benton County and our Gang Team, working to identify and arrest criminals with gang ties in our community,” Hatcher said.

The suspects threw about 20 large rocks over a fence at the Benton County Road Department West End Shops near North Hinzerling and Heck roads, records show.

They also broke into the secured county facility, smashing four windows on the patrol car, spray painting the word “Pigs,” on it and setting off four fire extinguishers inside the vehicle, records show.

However, the two teenagers were not involved in vandalism at a Prosser park last weekend or at Art Fiker Stadium last Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, the males did not confess to the recent vandalism at Art Fiker Stadium or Crawford Park,” Police Department officials said in a social media alert.

“The property was searched, but none of the items taken in our recent vehicle prowls were located,” the department said.

Suspects are still being sought as of press time for those incidents.

Crawford Park was tagged with gang graffiti, the police said.

“The pavilion, picnic benches and the bathrooms were covered in gang graffiti,” officials said.

An Art Fiker Stadium shed was damaged during an attempted break-in during a prior attack, records show.

The suspects also used a cement block to break a drinking fountain.

Total damage at Art Fiker was valued at $570.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the Police Department at 509-786-2112.

“We are happy that Benton County was able to solve their cases, but we need your help solving ours,” Prosser police said in its social media appeal. “Please talk to your children; someone knows something about the recent vandalism to the stadium and to Crawford Park.

“It is not about snitching, but holding people accountable. In the end, we the taxpayer pay for the vandalism.”