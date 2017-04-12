Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

April 10

Vehicle prowl on Avenue G.

Vehicle prowl on Avenue G.

Vehicle prowl on Avenue G.

Vehicle prowl on Avenue G.

Welfare check on Birch Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Animal bite on Arikara Drive.

Information on West Second Street.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on West Fifth Street.

Found property on West Second Street.

Citizen dispute on Victoria Circle.

Eluding on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street.

Hit and run crash on East Third Street.

Hit and run crash on Arikara Drive.

Welfare check on Glen Street.

Traffic stop on North Euclid Road.

April 11

Non-injury crash on Woodworth Road.

Vehicle prowl on Broadway Drive.

GRANGER POLICE

April 10

Malicious mischief on E Street.

Malicious mischief on Fourth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on D Street.

Burglary on Sharon Lane.

Residential alarm on E Street.

Burglary on Matthew Street.

Animal problem on Merlot Street.

Burglary on East A Street.

Animal problem on Zinfandel Street.

Runaway juvenile on E Street.

April 11

Domestic disturbance on Concord Street.

MABTON POLICE

April 10

Shots fired on Sixth Avenue.

Welfare check on Sixth Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue.

Burglary on Second Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

April 10

Motor vehicle crash on state Highway 241. No transport.

Advanced life support transfer on Tacoma Avenue.

Aid call on Ray Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

April 6, 2017

dismissals

Jennifer M. Arthur, dob 10/01/81, third-degree theft.

Diego Ismael Godoy Moreno, dob 06/17/96, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Timothy James Jones, dob 02/21/96, no valid operators license with valid identification and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Monica Sanchez, dob 11/19/73, fourth-degree assault.

bench warrant

Mathew Merjildo Covarrubio, dob 04/21/96, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Juan Jose Reyes, dob 02/18/94, fourth-degree assault.

Aureliano Valencia Spindola, dob 02/25/88, no-contact protection order violation.

failure to appear

Osbaldo Sanchez, dob 10/15/87, operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to stop/yield at an

pre-trial conference

Gerardo M. Zamora, dob 10/03/67, fourth-degree assault. Six-month stipulated order of compliance.

Modify/rescind no-contact order

Gerardo M. Zamora, dob 10/03/67, fourth-degree assault. Six-month stipulated order of compliance. Granted.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

April 10

Runaway juvenile on South 11th Street.

Trespassing on Jersey Street.

Found property West Edison Avenue.

Citizen complaint on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on McClain Drive.

Fraud on Lappin Avenue.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South 13th Street at East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly on North 16th Street.

Welfare check on East Edison Avenue.

Abuse neglect on Hemlock Avenue.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Residential alarm on Upland Drive.

Traffic stop on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Information on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Homer Street.

Assist resident on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Thompson Drive.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on South 8th Street.

Threats on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East South Hill Road.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

April 11

Assist agency on Concord Drive, Outlook.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

April 10

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Domestic disturbance on North Satus Avenue.

Theft on South Kateri Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Donald Road.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Donald Road.

April 11

Business alarm on South Wasco Avenue.

Residential alarm on Independence Road.

Vehicle theft on South Satus Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Donald W. Engel

April 10, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

probation early termination

Anthony Ray Ayon, dob 03/12/95, driving under the influence.

FTC Preliminary

Karen Virginia Fisher, dob 01/23/81, driving under the influence.

FTC petition review

Francisco Z. Cohetzaltitla, dob 08/24/70, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Donald W. Engel

April 11, 2017

The following people have been charged with DUI or driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana. They are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

restitution hearing

Ana Isabel Ayala, dob 06/20/94, driving under the influence.

pre-trial hearing

Miguel Angel Cervantes, dob 09/30/85, driving under the influence.

Faustino Chipres Cervantes, dob 02/14/87, driving under the influence.

Daniel Ochoa Guardarrama, dob 07/24/86, driving under the influence.

Juan Ezequiel Beltran, dob 04/11/74, driving under the influence.

Bradley Allen Wilkerson, dob 10/04/86, driving under the influence.

failure to comply

Rigoberto Cuevas, dob 02/25/90, driving under the influence.

Daniel Ochoa Guardarrama, dob 07/24/86, driving under the influence.

Jaime Hernandez Flores, dob 10/08/78, driving under the influence.

Gerardo Robles Jr., dob 07/28/95, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol/marijuana.

Michael Ray Yanez Leyva, dob 07/14/93, driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol/marijuana.

Clemente Rodriguez Torres, dob 12/04/85, driving under the influence.

Clemente Rodriguez Torres, dob 12/04/85, driving under the influence.

Clemente Rodriguez Torres, dob 12/04/85, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

April 10

Non-injury crash on state Highway 241 at Lantz Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Welfare check on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Price Road, Outlook.

Animal problem on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Assist agency on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway at Gurley.

Malicious mischief on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Fraud on Concord Drive, Outlook.

Livestock incident South Mclean Road, Sunnyside.

April 11

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

April 10

Found property on Seventh Street.

Malicious mischief on First Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Cutler Way.

Malicious mischief on Cutler Way.

Assist agency on Cheyne Road.

Domestic disturbance on Seventh Street.

April 11

Domestic disturbance on Concord Street.