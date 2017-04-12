Three chases in four days for Grandview cops

— A local man faces multiple charges after leading officers on a chase on Monday.

Juan Carlos Orduno, 27, is charged with attempting to elude, third-degree driving while license suspended, driving under the influence, two counts of hit-and-run and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, records show.

He was arrested after police were called to a home in the 400 block of Victoria Circle, a probable cause document shows. An officer saw him speeding as he left the residence.

When he attempted to pull Orduno over, the suspect instead led officers on a high-speed chase, Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp said.

During the pursuit, Orduno’s vehicle crashed into a parked pick-up in the 600 block of East Third Street, records show. He was taken into custody in the 1000 block of Arikara Drive after hitting the pick-up.

“Orduno was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody,” Glasenapp said.

It was the city’s third high-speed chase in four days.

Anthony Balay-Magana, 29, was arrested Saturday after leading a car chase through an orchard, records show.

He is charged with attempting to elude, first-degree driving while license revoked, felony harassment, resisting arrest, driving without ignition interlock, reckless endangerment, second degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.

Joseph Sanchez, 32, was arrested Friday after he led officers on a chase that began on Wine Country Road.

He is charged with attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving under the influence, records show.