‘Travis Alert’ bill awaits Inslee’s signature

— Legislation named for a Wapato boy received unanimous support in the state Senate on Monday.

House Bill 1258, otherwise known as the Travis Alert Act, previously passed the House and now awaits Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Gina McCabe, R-Goldendale. It would assess resources necessary to improve the Enhanced 911 program so information pertaining to an individual’s disability or special needs can be available to first responders.

It is named for Travis King, a 12 year-old boy with autism.

“The Travis Alert Act will be the first step in giving first responders the critical tools and information they need to effectively help individuals with special needs in emergencies,” McCabe said. “It’s been an honor working with the King family on this legislation. I can’t wait to celebrate one final time with Travis and his parents in Olympia when the governor signs this bill into law.”

Following passage of the bill, the Senate stood to recognize Travis and his mom, Threasa, as they watched debate on the bill.