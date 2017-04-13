Miriam Joanne Shirts, 72, of Lynnwood, formerly of Sunnyside, died Monday, April 10, 2017, in Seattle.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1944, in Yakima.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.