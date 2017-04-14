2007: Cabaret licensing extended to dance halls

Over the Shoulder

A look back in time from the files of the Sunnyside Daily Sun News and Sunnyside Sun

100 YEARS AGO (1917)

The Sunnyside Rifle Club was formed as a part of the National Rifle Club, with E.J. Young a Spanish-American War veteran, chosen as drill master.

90 YEARS AGO (1927)

Baseball letters were given to 10 Sunnyside High School players. Lettering were Forrest Amundson, Dave Partch, Harold Fleming, Paul Morrow, Art Hill, Johnnie Sheller, Dale Hill, Horace Bagley, Roy Leach and Lonnie Chittick.

70 YEARS AGO (1947)

Mrs. Sam Churchill was named the new president of the Denny Blaine Patent Teacher Association.

60 YEARS AGO (1957)

Dee Smith, a representative of the Prosser Packing Company told the local Farm Bureau member that the addition of more local asparagus acreage would not damage the market. Most of the new ‘grass’ was to replace older asparagus fields, being retired from production.

50 YEARS AGO (1967)

Lincoln School sixth grader Allan Householder was the recipient of a three-day all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. for his essay on President Theodore Roosevelt in the Mayfair Market Essay Contest.

40 YEARS AGO (1977)

Sunnyside Community float “A Mid-Summer Night Dream” earned second place at the annual Granger Cherry Festival Parade. Riding the float were Miss Sunnyside Kathy Turconi, and princesses Barbara Bell and Sally Esparza.

Long time Sunnyside chiropractor Dr. Jack Dasso resigned from the city planning committee.

30 YEARS AGO (1987)

Sunnyside Gouda Cheese, produced at the Yakima Valley Cheese Company, was in line to be sold across the United States a part of a business agreement with the Oregon-based Tillamook Cheese Producers. The agreement was estimated to result in sales of 430,000 pounds.

Mexican Consul Juan Calderon met with Hispanic families at a meeting at Chief Kamiakin Elementary School to promised help to all Nationals in their efforts to seek residency under the law I under the U.S. new immigration reform act.

20 YEARS AGO (1997)

Visions of The Virgin Mary were reported on the signs near the intersection of Highway 24 and Yakima Valley Highway for the several weeks. Visitors continued to make pilgrimages to the site with candles and flowers laid at the base of the sign.

The first asparagus was delivered to Andrus and Roberts packing facility from Airport Ranch on April 7. The farm brought in 60 lugs of “grass”

10 YEARS AGO (2007)

Building owners renting out their halls for celebrations, including dancing and alcohol, were told they must purchase a special $200 license, following the passage of a new city ordinance by the Sunnyside City Council.