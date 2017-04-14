Criteria topic of meeting

PROSSER — The city Planning Commission will discuss high-density residential and agri-tourism criteria when it meets next Thursday.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 601 Seventh St. Planning commissioners will also provide reports during the session, which is open to the public.
