House should do its job in Olympia

CAPITOL IDEAS

“Do your job” is heard from corporate boardrooms to family farms to successful sports teams. It’s both a rallying cry and a nod to individual accountability.

Linemen, focus on blocking and protection. Receivers, know your routes. Running backs, spot your holes. Quarterback, go through your progressions. Do your job and we can succeed. It’s true for the Seattle Seahawks — and the Legislature.

There are many jobs to do this legislative session in Olympia. We have a court mandate to fully provide for basic education in an equitable way statewide that serves the needs of rural students and property owners. We must pass a new operating budget that increases support for education, and for protecting our state’s most vulnerable, without demanding more from taxpayers or crippling small businesses. We need to address the disastrous Supreme Court Hirst ruling, which is destroying the dreams of rural families and hurting rural economies by denying basic access to well water. Police are being targeted for simply doing their jobs. So, we must also take steps to protect those who protect us.

In these areas and more, the Republican-led Senate is doing its job.

Unfortunately, with the April 23 end of our regular session so near, that can’t be said of the Democrat-led House. In some cases, it’s failing to complete a simple pass. In others, it is completely fumbling the ball.

Operating budget

The Senate operating-budget proposal for 2017-19 prioritizes Washington’s future. It would support the high-quality education system students need and deserve, keep money in the pockets of working families by avoiding new taxes, protect our most vulnerable citizens through critical investments in the social-safety net and make meaningful, affordable investments in mental health, foster care, senior services and services for the developmentally disabled.

K-12 education hasn’t accounted for more than half the state budget since 1981, when Republican John Spellman was governor. The Senate budget would change that, while also addressing the unconstitutional over-reliance on local levies for basic education. Because our plan applies an even rate across the state of $1.55 per $1,000 of assessed property value, most school districts would receive more money while taxpayers save money.

Most importantly, we have done our job by providing the votes to approve our budget and education plan within our chamber.

Not our House counterparts. Like a quarterback who talks big during a game but doesn’t deliver, House Democrats have made big promises that they can’t or won’t keep.

The House budget is merely a wish list that ignores the realities of governing. It would put us back at square one and result in court cases since it doesn’t resolve local-levy inequities or put education first. Despite claiming new taxes are necessary to fund education, the House would invest $500 million less in K-12 than the Senate over the next four years – and we don’t raise taxes.

The House plan calls for tax increases of $3 billion in 2017-19 and $5 billion in 2019-21, putting new or increased taxes on day care, drug and alcohol-counseling facilities and hospital services.

Finally, Democrats have been unable or unwilling to actually vote to approve their massive tax increase. Their failure to pass the bills to implement their budget puts their plan more than $11 billion out of balance over the next four years.

War on ruralites

Another key area where Senate Republicans have delivered involves the state Supreme Court’s Hirst decision.

Hirst is crushing the dreams of rural families who want to build on land that doesn’t have access to a municipal water system. The impact extends to those who work in real estate, local lenders, contractors and more, as property values plunge and building projects grind to a halt.

Our chamber passed a bipartisan solution – Senate Bill 5239. House Democrats not only failed to pass their own remedy but let Senate Bill 5239 “die.”

It’s rumored Democrats might withhold a Hirst fix unless the Senate agrees to create an income tax on capital gains. That would be unconscionable.

Protect those who protect us

The House has also failed when it comes to protecting our men and women in law enforcement.

In February, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said law enforcement officers have been more reluctant to remain on the job due, in part, to “targeted killings of police” around the nation.

To offer police additional protection, I introduced Senate Bill 5280. Under the bill, threatening a law-enforcement officer because of his or her occupation would be a hate crime. Third-degree assault involving a law-enforcement officer could be considered harassment.

The bill passed the Senate with broad bipartisan support, 35-14. But House Public Safety Committee Chairman Roger Goodman, D-Bellevue, killed it, going so far as to ask whether police officers really deserve special protection. He implied our brave men and women in law enforcement could simply quit serving the public if they don’t wish to be targeted.

Disgraceful!

Law-enforcement officers deserve to know that we have their backs. House Democrats have sent the opposite message.

In these areas and more, it’s well past time for House Democrats to get off the bench and into the game. If we hope to finish the regular session strong and with wins for the people of this state, the House must focus on serving the people and getting things done. Do your job!

— Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, represents the 15th Legislative District and serves as the Senate vice president pro tempore.