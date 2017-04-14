Man faces charges in drive-by shooting

— A Sunnyside man made his preliminary appearance yesterday for his alleged involvement in a March 27 drive-by shooting.

Tommy Paul Escobar Soliz, 28, of Sunnyside, is charged with three counts — first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, Yakima County Superior Court records show.

He is being held without bond in the Yakima County Jail.

According to probable cause statement by police, the shooting occurred at about 5:30 p.m. at 308 N. Seventh St., Yakima.

Police arriving on-scene about 15 minutes later contacted three people, Francisco C. Villegas, 22; La Reina Sanchez, then 20; and Anita C. Villegas, 43; residents of the home.

The three told police shots pierced their home 15 minutes before police arrived; two bullet holes were found passing through a wall and couch, records show.

Sanchez and Francisco Villegas were leaving the home when a car sped by and the driver fired a black semi-automatic handgun at the house, records show. Anita Villegas was sitting on the couch inside the home.

One of the bullets passed within a foot of Anita Villegas, records show.

Francisco Villegas told police the shooter was Tommy Paul Escobar Soliz, a longtime acquaintance, records show. He also told police another Hispanic man was in the car, but that he didn’t recognize him.

Sanchez confirmed the identity of the shooter, as well, records show.