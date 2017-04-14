Miriam Joanne Shirts, 72, of Lynnwood, formerly of Sunnyside, passed away Monday, April 10,, 2017, at Northwest Hospital in Seattle, with her family by her side.

She was born in 1944 in Yakima, to Roy and Dorothy Willey.

Joanne graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1962 and attended Western Washington University and graduated with a 4.0 grade point average from Yakima Business College.

She resided in Sunnyside and worked as a Physician’s Office Manager until 1995, then moved to Lynnwood and worked for AT&T, until her retirement in 2002.

Joanne loved life and will be remembered for her kindness, warmth and beautiful smile.



She enjoyed spending her time creating a beautiful garden, taking trips to the beach, reading and trying new recipes.

She adored her two grandsons, Justin and Brandon.

Joanne is survived by her daughter, Kristin and her partner, Ron; her son, Ryan and his wife, Christy; her grandsons, Justin and Brandon; her brother, Bob and his wife, Nancie; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Joanne’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.