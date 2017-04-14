New bench added to parkway

— Walkers using the Lower Yakima Valley Pathway between Sunnyside and Grandview can thank two local people for a new bench located on the walkway.

Thanks to the combined memorials of the Alvin Hufnail family and Jeanette Werkhoven family, a metal shaded bench is now a part of the pathway landscape, according to pathway spokesperson Libby Werkhoven.

She said the bench has been purchased with the memorial money a little over a year ago.

“We’d hoped to have it installed soon, but winter weather and city crews’ schedules contributed to the delay,” she said.

The bench was installed yesterday near the Factory Road-Yakima Valley Highway intersection by city Public Works crews.

Werkhoven said the late Mr. Hufnail of Grandview was one of the original builders on the pathway more than 25 years ago. A frequent user, he was an avid cyclist up into his 80s.

Werkhoven’s sister-in-law Jeanette Julia Werkhoven loved to hike and was a 13-year member of the Cascadians.

According to her family, “her involvement with the hiking group brought her weekly into the mountain.”

On her hikes, she enjoyed photographing wildflowers which she shared with family members.

“I think they would both love the bench on the pathway,” Werkhoven said.