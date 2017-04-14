Newhouse, the adult in the room

Congressman Dan Newhouse and I don’t always have the same political opinions.

But one thing I admire about Dan is his ability to calmly and coolly acknowledge that having a different opinion is not only OK, it’s the American way. And Dan’s composure in the heat of political heckling was clearly on display last night during his “listening session” in Sunnyside High School auditorium.

Dan was heckled and interrupted regularly during the 90-minute session.

The rudeness of the audience was on display seconds after the “Pledge of Allegiance,” led by Sunnyside FFA — an amazing organization Dan himself belonged to years ago.

Immediately after the Pledge was recited, the congressman asked LaDon Linde of Sunnyside to say a prayer.

But many in the audience would have none of it. From the audience of about 150, there were numerous complaints.

“This is not a religious meeting.” “What about separation of church and state?” “This is not church.” “Go sit down.”

Linde, like Newhouse would do later, took the heckling in stride and set about giving an appropriate invocation.

But the rude behavior set the tone for the night’s meeting.

With a heavy police presence in the auditorium, I kept my camera at the ready, almost expecting fisticuffs to break out at different times during the session.

But Dan, too, took the hecklers and their rudeness in stride throughout the program, while also managing to get in a few meaningful answers to some of the serious topics being discussed.

Dan didn’t even break a sweat — or at least he never let the crowd see him sweat.

But it was only a matter of time before someone who came to the listening session to earnestly hear what Dan had to say would have enough.

That someone was Sunnyside Mayor Jim Restucci. The mayor stood and boldly told hecklers he was appalled by how they were treating the congressman. He told them they ought to be ashamed of their behavior.

He was right.

As a journalist, I’m expected to be a neutral observer to provide you with unbiased news coverage so you can make your own decision on topics. So, as a journalist, I kept my mouth shut, even though one of the hecklers was sitting beside me.

But I, too, had enough. And I was all too proud to see the mayor stand up to those who would rather shout the congressman down than listen and learn. Jim showed some real leadership by taking on hecklers — including one whose English was so broken it was unintelligible.

Had I been on my own time, I probably would have been as reactionary as the mayor, maybe more so. But not Dan. His poise on stage made it abundantly clear he was the adult in the room.

Dan will have another listening session at 6 p.m. next Thursday in Brewster. If you want to know what he’s been up to, I suggest you make the trip.

But if you go, leave the heckling at home.

— Roger Harnack is the editor and publisher of The Daily Sun. Email him at rharnack@dailysunnews.com.