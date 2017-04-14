Newhouse heckled during ‘listening session’

— Congressman Dan Newhouse returned to his hometown last night to listen to constituents.

But he was often heckled and interrupted during the 90-minute “listening session” in Sunnyside High School Auditorium.

Between jabs, Newhouse, a Republican, explained his position on a variety of issues from immigration to health care to President Trump.

But many of the 150 or so in attendance didn’t believe him, and often chided him for kowtowing to the party rather than representing his constituents.

“You’re saying some pretty words here. But right now, it kinda feels like your blowing smoke up our back ends,” one member of the sometimes unruly audience yelled.

A heavy Sunnyside police presence was obvious at the session, with four patrol cars parked just outside the front door of the high school and nearly a half-dozen uniformed officers inside.

While the crowd mainly kept its seat and Newhouse kept his composure, Mayor Jim Restucci had had enough of the rude interruptions that began when LaDon Linde opened with a prayer.

“I’m appalled at how you’re treating your congressman,” Restucci told the audience.