Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

April 12

Vehicle theft on Victoria Circle.

Residential alarm on South Euclid Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Forsell Road.

Assist resident on East Wine Country Road.

Residential alarm on Elm Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at Avenue F.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

April 13

Domestic disturbance on West Third Street.

Parking problem on Carriage Court.

GRANGER POLICE

April 12

Vehicle theft on F Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Sixth Avenue.

Theft on Main Street.

Court order violation on Bailey Avenue.

Burglary on Dean Avenue.

April 13

Domestic disturbance on E Street.

MABTON POLICE

April 12

Business alarm on B Street.

Residential alarm on Second Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on North Satus Avenue.

Citizen complaint on West Washington Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

April 10

Motor vehicle crash on state Highway 241, Milepost 11. No transport.

Advanced life support patient transfer from Sunnyside Community Hospital to Yakima.

Aid call on Ray road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

April 11

Fire alarm on South 16th Street. False alarm.

Aid call on Snipes Pump Road. No patient found.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at Waneta Road and state Highway 241.

Aid call on Alexander Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on West Grandview Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on West South Hill Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Patient transport from Sunnyside Community Hospital to Yakima.

Aid call on Cemetery Road. No transport.

April 12

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Service call on Gurnsey Road.

Advanced life support patient transfer from Sunnyside Community Hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Aid call on South Outlook Road.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

April 13

Fire alarm on East South Hill Road. Canceled.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

April 12

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Homer Street.

Assist agency on West Wine Country Road.

Information on North 16th Street.

Animal problem on West Maple Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Malicious mischief on South 13th Street.

Juvenile problem at East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on North Fourth Street.

Parking problem on South Fourth Street at Hawthorn Drive.

Welfare check on South 16th Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on Grant Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on McClain Drive.

Juvenile problem on North Avenue at McClain Drive.

Traffic offense on South 16th Street at Federal Way.

Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Abuse neglect on South Ninth Street.

Traffic offense on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on West Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on East Harrison Avenue.

Administrative on East Harrison Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

April 12

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Assault on South Satus Avenue.

Unwanted guest on South Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Eighth Street.

Assist agency on South Camas Avenue at Larena Lane.

Information on South Simcoe Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Seventh Street.

April 13

Vehicle prowl on East Second Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

April 12

Non-injury crash on Vance Road, Mabton.

Animal problem on Bus Road, Mabton.

Abuse neglect on Buena Road, Buena.

Animal problem on Sainsbury Lane, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Buena Road at Emerson Road, Zillah.

Fraud on Beckner Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Forsell Road at Hornby Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Wells Gap Road, Prosser.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Burglary on Charvet Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

ZILLAH POLICE

April 12

Information on Seventh Street.