Sex offender checks in

YAKIMA — A transient sex offender is residing in Yakima County, but without a permanent address.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office reported yesterday that Trenton Riley Wells, 42, is in the county and required to check in weekly with law enforcement.
Wells was convicted of second-degree child molestation and third-degree rape on Nov. 26, 2012.
He is not currently sought in connection with any new crimes, but is required under state law to report his whereabouts to the Sheriff’s Office.
