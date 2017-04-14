Special delivery

— Saturday had been an unusual day for Jessica Pena, but she had no idea that things were about to get stranger.

Late April 8, she single-handedly delivered her baby in the front seat of a van parked alongside Wine Country Road.

“It was pretty tight quarters,” Pena said.

It’s just a 10-minute drive to the PMH Medical Center, where the baby was scheduled to be delivered, father Boston Alvord, 27, said.

Dr. Derek Weaver was scheduled to make the delivery, and “…we had called ahead to let them know we’re coming,” Pena said.

But the baby wasn’t going to wait.

Baby Salem made her appearance in the front seat of the couple’s 2003 Dodge van just two blocks from her future home.

“She arrived at 8:17 p.m. near the Dollar Tree Store, Dad said.

“I had to lean towards Boston so I could raise up off the seat,” Pena said of the sudden delivery. “I had to catch her and I did it.”

Alvord, who was trying to keep her and himself calm, was amazed.

“When I called the hospital to tell the Emergency Room people the baby had arrived, they didn’t believe me,” he said. “I did get to cut the umbilical cord right there at the emergency room doors.”

Even though her due date for her third child was still nearly 10 days away, she started thinking early Saturday morning that third baby might be on its way.

“We were scheduled to go to a birthday party, but I didn’t want to go to the party,” the 25-year-old woman said.

But when Boston said it was really a surprise baby shower for the newest addition to their little family, she “sucked it up” and went.

“I’d been having contractions all morning,” she said. “So, the party sort of took my mind off them for a little while.”

By 8 that evening, she was sure the baby was on its way when her water broke.

“She screamed when that happened,” Alvord said.

Pena called her Mom, who rushed over to watch the couple’s two older daughters — Surrey, 3, and Sydney, 1.

Yes, there is a city theme going on in the naming of the children, Pena said.

Had Salem been a boy, he might have been named Memphis.

Baby Salem, now 6 days old, weighed in at 7 pounds 6 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Mother and baby took advantage of a hospital room for the next two nights after the rush delivery.

“She’s perfect,” Pena and Alvord agreed.

“This was probably the most amazing thing that has ever happened to me,” she said.

Now, with three girls, Boston, who works as a meat cutter in Outlook, said he would like to have a son.

And maybe a total of 10 Children.

It’s a number Jessica is hesitant, at this point, to agree to.

“I think were fine for now.”.