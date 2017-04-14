Water system to be flushed next week

— Public Works employees will open fire hydrants and flush the city’s potable water system.

The system will be entirely flushed from 3 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, with hydrants open at different intervals.

The purpose is to remove iron and manganese deposits, which make for “rusty” looking water, city officials said.

Residents may notice some discoloration of water in the faucets and toilets during and immediately after the system flush, officials said. They are asking residents to minimize water use during that time.

To eliminate residue after the flush, residents should run tap water for about 10 minutes Thursday and Friday.