Candidates sought

SUNNYSIDE — Area high school girls entering their junior year are being sought to as candidates for the 2018 Miss Sunnyside Court.
Candidates will be asked to attend a pre-signing meeting to learn what candidates and future court members duties and responsibilities will include.
Applications are available by calling Diana Blumer at 509-439-0406.
