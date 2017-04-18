Elijah Laurence Paris was born on April 12, 1995, in Portsmouth, Va., next to his twin sister, Rayanna.

Elijah’s energy was amazing and endless. His quick mind was always thinking of new business ideas and ways to make his first million. He was recently creating designs for tall men for his clothing company, Cultured Creations.

He touched anyone he met with his warm smile, big laugh and enormous hugs.

Elijah spent life fully enjoying his favorite things which included; good food, fashion, fast cars and friends.

On April 6, 2017, Elijah, of Renton, formerly of Sunnyside, was called to Heaven.

He leaves behind his greatest accomplishment and love of his life, his son, Oliver Thor Paris. He is also survived by his mother, Hannah Baird; twin sister, Rayanna; little sister, Natalie; grandparents, Gary and Debbie “Nana” Amos; great-grandmother, Joyce Taylor; “grampa” Kim Mains; and an extended family of loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

There is an empty place in our hearts now that he is gone.

He would want all of those he knew to live each moment to the fullest and enjoy every day.

Rest in Paradise, Bub. #LongLiveJah

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Oliver,s Education Fund, through Smith Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside, with reception to follow at Smith Funeral Home.

Those wishing to sign Elijah’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.