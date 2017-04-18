Enchiladas: Michoacan-style

— Irma Barajas’ family loves her version of meat enchilada very different than most dishes that name.

Typically, enchiladas begin with a flour or corn tortilla, filled with a meat and cheese mixture, then folded and covered with and enchilada sauce and baked.

Not Mrs. Barajas’ recipe.

“I make mine Michoacan -style,” she said.

Born in Comida, Mexico, she grew up on Michoacan.

“That is where I learned to cook,” she said.

Her enchiladas are served open-faced, topped with cabbage and a radish as a garnish.

Some people might mistake her enchilada recipe as tostadas.

As with most Mexican cooks, there is very little exact measuring.

Barajas, like many of the family culinary experts, seems to know intuitively how much meat to cook, how many potatoes, the number of tortillas to set aside and how much cheese to prepare.

Barajas is no different.

Of course, her years of working in restaurants also pays off in the kitchen.

She worked in professional kitchens in California and in the Yakima Valley, before retiring following a work-related incident, which left her disabled.

But cooking for large groups is in her blood and she wastes no time demonstrating her style of enchiladas.

She precooks the meat, choosing either chicken or pork.

For this recipe, she used about 2 pounds of ground pork.

She also peeled, cubed and boiled in salted water about six potatoes until tender. She then drained the meat and potatoes, and combined them into one pot. Next, she prepared her enchilada sauce using red chili for the red base.

The recipe calls for approximately a ¼ teaspoon of cumin, ½ teaspoon each of garlic powder (or fresh garlic if preferred), onion powder plus a 1 cup of tomatoes sauce.

Stir ingredients together in a pan with about a ¼ cup vegetable oil.

When blended, she fries small corn tortillas in the sauce until crisp. She sets those aside until there are plenty for family or company.

Barajas usually prepares 4 tortillas per person “…to start.”

She next puts the meat and potato mixture atop a tortilla. Then she adds chopped onion, cabbage and white shredded cheese — she prefers Monterey cheese — to each tortilla.

Serve and enjoy.

“That’s it,” she said.

Her family of three children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as her husband. Miguel Cortez, love them, she said.

“The enchiladas are very good,” her friends Sally Witt and Augustina Mendoza agree.

They are also fond of her specialty tamales, which include the typical shrimp, chicken, pork versions. She also makes dessert tamales.

“Her pineapple and raisin tamales are great with a cup of coffee,” Witt said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a 2017 “Comida Tipica Mexicana” (favorite Mexican food) series of home-styled recipes. Cooks are encouraged to submit their family’s favorite recipe to jhart@dailysunnews.com to be included in this food column.