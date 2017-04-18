Federal returns are due

— Today is the last day to file federal income tax returns for 2016.

The Internal Revenue Service reported yesterday that 103.6 million Americans had already filed taxes.

For those who haven’t, tax forms need to be postmarked by today, if filing by mail. For those filing online, the return has to be complete prior to midnight tonight.

Military personnel and American living abroad may have extended filing deadlines, as well as some living in declared disaster areas around the country.

More than 13 million taxpayers are expected to request an extension.

Taxpayers who are not ready to file can request an extension, which gives them until Oct. 16 to file, but does not extend the payment deadline, if taxes are owed.

Those who don’t file by today may face penalties and interest, Internal Revenue Service officials said yesterday.

The fastest way to request an extension is online through IRS.gov; there isn’t a fee to request an extension, officials said.

IRS officials advise taxpayers to file by today, even if they can’t afford to pay the amount due.

The failure-to-file penalty is about 5 percent per month and can be as high as 25 percent of unpaid taxes, officials said. And that amount does not include interest.