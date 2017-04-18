Kettle corn will travel

Photo by Julia Hart
For Kettle Corn lovers, Dolores and Mike Hutchinson are planning to be at lower valley community events, farmers’ and flea markets this summer. “We’re retired, but we still like to get out and have fun,” he said. The couple operated the Hutchinson Produce stand on Yakima Valley Highway for more than 25 years before retiring.
