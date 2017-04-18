Learn to flag for traffic

— Traffic Safety Flagger classes are being offered beginning May 19 at the adult skills center on the Yakima Valley College campus,1120 S. 18th St.

Class will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is a serious need for trained flaggers, Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District safety manager Tim King said. He will be class instructor.

To register, call 509-573-5000.