Learn to flag for traffic

YAKIMA — Traffic Safety Flagger classes are being offered beginning May 19 at the adult skills center on the Yakima Valley College campus,1120 S. 18th St.
Class will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is a serious need for trained flaggers, Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District safety manager Tim King said. He will be class instructor.
To register, call 509-573-5000.
