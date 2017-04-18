Libraries marks 110

YAKIMA — The Yakima Valley is blessed with two free Carnegie Libraries which have served communities for 110 years.
From 1-3 p.m. April 26, a reception will be held at the Yakima Central Library to note the occasion.
The Yakima Central Library, 1002 N. Third St., which was funded with a $10,000 Carnegie grant in 1903 for the construction of a free public library.
Sunnyside Library, 621 Grant Ave, was founded in 1910 with a grant of $5,000 on its current site.
