Livestock site hacked

— Area ranchers who sell livestock on the internet may have had their information hacked.

Livestock of the World websites created to help ranchers buy and sell livestock were hacked April 11, officials said.

“We take internet security very seriously and have outstanding security in place,” said John Andresen, President Of Livestock Of The World, Inc.

“However, this was a targeted attack by a skilled hacker. We have identified how they were able to get past our security, and the issue has been resolved. The hacker was not able to take any customer information and we never store credit card information,” Andresen said.

“However, a huge amount of data was deleted and it will take some time for the company to restore all lost information.”