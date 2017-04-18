Marlene Bustamante, 46, of Granger, died April 7, 2017, in Seattle.

She was born June 8, 1971, in Agua Scalientes, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, April 20, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 6 p.m., (with an all-night vigil), Friday, April 21, at Iglesia del Dios Vivo Church in Granger.



Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Zillah City Cemetery in Zillah.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.