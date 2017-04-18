Marlene Bustamante, 46, of Granger, died April 7, 2017, in Seattle.
She was born June 8, 1971, in Agua Scalientes, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, April 20, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m., (with an all-night vigil), Friday, April 21, at Iglesia del Dios Vivo Church in Granger.
Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Zillah City Cemetery in Zillah.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment