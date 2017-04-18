Museum opens new exhibits

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Museum spring grand opening is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 704 S. Fourth St.
Featured among the new exhibits is a centennial salute to area World War I veterans.
SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Museum spring grand opening is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 704 S. Fourth St.
Featured among the new exhibits is a centennial salute to area World War I veterans.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment