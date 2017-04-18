New Farmers Market needs producers

GRANGER — The search is on for producers to support the Granger Farmers Market opening in June.
A member of the Washington State Farmers Market Association, the market’s board is seeking interested farmers, gardeners, value-added farm products and crafts.
Granger Farmers Market is a non-profit, community association founded on bringing farm-fresh, regionally grown produce to the community, market Board President Ken Fein said.
The market will operate from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays from June through October at the NCEC Plaza (KNDA Radio Station building) on Sunnyside Avenue.
Call Roy Cardenas 509-379-4357 for information.
