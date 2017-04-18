New support group meets

SUNNYSIDE — A new cancer support group is now meeting the third month of each month in the offices of Nuestra Casa, 906 E. Edison Ave.
The group is led by Heartlinks Hospice Executive Director Ron Jetter and Dr. Pat Diesler of the Sunnyside Community Hospital’s Cancer center, at 6:30 p.m.
