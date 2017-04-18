United group to meet

SUNNYSIDE — Reports on upcoming events, including the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”, is on Sunnyside United Unidos 10 a.m. Thursday agenda.
The group, which will also hold election of new at-large executives board members and hear other committee updates meets in the School District Board room, 810 E. Custer Ave.
