WorkSource gets facelift

— Remodeling and expansion of the Sunnyside WorkSource offices are set to begin May 1 and ending June 30, local program director Teresa Sparks announced.

In addition, a Cinco de Mayo Hiring Fair is scheduled for May 5 in the agency’s parking lot, 1925 Morgan Road.

Those seeking employment are encouraged to come with resume and to be prepared for interviews with employers on site.

The event will be from 1-4 p.m.