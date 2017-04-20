Distracted driving bill goes to Inslee

OLYMPIA — A bill addressing distracted drivers has been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee.
The governor’s signature is the final hurdle for Senate Bill 5289, which prohibits using cellphones and other electronic devices will driving.
The measure moved to the governor yesterday after the House withdrew its amendments and sent it back to the Senate, where it was approved 36-10.
