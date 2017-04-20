Enrollment tops 200,000

OLYMPIA — Washington Health Finder has topped 200,000 residents enrolling in the Affordable Care Act.
The state’s “Obamacare” arm statistics showed 204,334 people are qualified enrollees this year.
That’s up from 166,098 enrollees last year, statistics show.
