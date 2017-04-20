Glow run set for May 20

— The Selah Valley Lions Club is hosting its inaugural Selah Community Days 5K Glow Run on May 20.

The event starts at Wixson Park and swimming pool, 216 S. Third St. at 8 p.m.

The fundraiser is a run and walk that will take participants through downtown. Glow in the dark attire and accessories are highly encouraged.

Proceeds will benefit the Yakima Veterans Association, as well as Selah Valley Lions Club community outreach.

To register, visit the Selah Valley Lions Club Facebook page or pick up registration forms at Allan Insurance, 312 S. First St.

Day-of-event registrations will also be accepted.