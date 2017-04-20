Golfer commits to college

— The High School is celebrating the accomplishments of one of its athletes.

Hunger Jacob, who has been golfing since he was a young child, is today signing a letter of intent to play for Bellevue College.

Although he is primarily known for his basketball prowess, the senior earned a half-scholarship at the junior college for his golfing talents.

Jacob has been a first team all-conference selection for the past two years, has competed at the state tournament his sophomore and junior year and competed at district each of his years in high school.