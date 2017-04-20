Hoops for Hope in May

— A fundraiser for Extra Mile Student Center is planned May 27-28.

The Hoops for Hope, 3-on-3 basketball tournament for boys and girls in first through eighth grades begins at 9 a.m. with round robin seeding Saturday.

Sunday at 9 a.m. bracketed elimination play will begin.

Team rosters can include three to four players.

All the action will take place on the Grandview Middle School courts, 1401 W. Second St.

Extra Mile provides students in 7th through 12th grades with tutoring services, mentoring and after-school activities.

For more information, visit extramilecenter.org or call Manuel Castilleja at 509-836-9767.