Knights lose twin bill

— The 1B Sunnyside Christian fastpitch team lost both its games to the 1A Zillah Leopards Tuesday.

Zillah’s varsity squad won the opener, 20-14, against the Knights’ varsity team, and the Leopards JV defeated Sunnyside Christian’s JV, 21-12, in the nightcap.

“I was very pleased with how the girls played,” Knights coach Kelly Harrington said following the varsity game.

“We go an early 9-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth,” she said.

Zillah’s bats started connecting with the pitches, though. The Leopards went on a hitting streak that led to the home team’s win.

Eight of Sunnyside Christian’s nine batters had at least one RBI.

Sailor Liefke batted a perfect 3-for-3, scored 3 runs, hit 2 singles, a triple, an RBI, had 2 steals and 2 BB.

Destiny Fonseca and Sophie Halma were 2-for-4 with 2 runs apiece. Fonseca hit 3 RBI. Aydan Harrington had 3 RBI from a triple and 2 runs.

Also hitting the ball for an RBI each were Annelise den Hoed, Kristen Broersma and Madi Candanoza. den Hoed scored a run, as did Candanoza.

In the game between the JV teams, Kayla VanWierengen was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI, Grace Van Belle had 2 RBI off her 2-for-5 batting and Cobi Van Slageren connected with the ball for 2 RBI off a single. Madi Candanoza had 3 stolen bases.

Van Slageren had 2 runs and Van Belle had 1.

Abby Bravo was 2-for-4 with 3 runs, a single and a triple for 3 RBI. Brooklon Struikman was 2-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base.

Saturday at 11 a.m., the Knights host Touchet in a doubleheader.