Man arrested for poaching 25 elk

— A local man was arrested in connection with a poaching investigation conducted by the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division.

Saturday at about 9:30 a.m., officers arrested Larry Harshfield, 69, of Wallowa, officials with the department said.

A search warrant was served, concluding an extensive investigation into 25 elk carcasses in various states of decay. Twelve of the elk carcasses were located on Harshfield’s property and 13 more were located on adjoining property, police said.

“The elk carcasses did not appear to have any attempt to salvage meat from them,” officials said.

Harshfield was charged for 12 counts of unlawful take of elk in a closed season and 12 counts waste of elk for the dead elk found on his property, officials said.

He was lodged at the Wallowa County Correctional Facility and additional charges for the 13 dead elk, found on the adjoining property, have been referred to the Wallowa County District Attorney for consideration, officials said.

A violation of any provision of the wildlife laws (such as the unlawful take of elk), or any rule adopted pursuant to the wildlife laws, is a Class A misdemeanor if the offense is committed with a culpable mental state in Oregon.

If convicted, a person can be charged with the maximum penalty of $6,250, have their hunting privileges suspended and forfeit weapons or other items used in the commission of the crime(s).

Anyone with information regarding wildlife violations is encouraged to report the information to the Oregon State Police Turn in Poacher (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888. Information can remain anonymous.