Memorial tournament set

— Alumni from Washington State University are set to gather May 20 at Sunnyview Park to swing some bats in honor of their friend, Grandview’s David Quentin Hernandez.

Hernandez perished in a crash in 2005, and his fraternity is hosting a softball tournament in his memory.

Friends say he was a bright, caring and charismatic Coug with a personality that drew people in.



After graduating from the university in 2001, he returned to the Yakima Valley to contribute to his community and worked as a counselor for EPIC Youth services in Yakima.

“Just after he started his career in social services, he was taken away from us,” friend Omar Pina said.

Hernandez died Feb. 27, 2005.

“So in his honor, we carry on his legacy and his love for baseball by organizing an annual memorial tournament,” Pina said.

Money from the baseball tournament benefits scholarships for local students.

Last year Omega Delta Phi awarded two scholarships to high school students. The fraternity aims to do the same this year. Well-qualified high school seniors expecting to attend any university or community college in the state of Washington are encouraged to apply, Pina said.

Hernandez’s fraternal brothers from the Upsilon Alumni Association of the Omege Delta Phi fraternity are hosting the 7th annual DQH Memorial Co-Ed Softball Tournament starting at 8 a.m. The cost to register a team is $200.

“While he is still greatly missed, David’s spirit continues to impact local students,” Pina said.

For more information regarding the scholarship and the tournament, refer to the memorial website at http://dqhmemorial.org. The deadline to register for the tournament is quickly approaching. Contact Walter Timmons with any questions at (509) 205-8004 or dqhscholarship@gmail.com