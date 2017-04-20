New gym to be unveiled

GRANGER — The School District is celebrating the completion of the High School’s new competition gymnasium tomorrow.
A ribbon cutting and tours are planned for its grand opening at 4 p.m.
Refreshments will be served throughout the event, and the final tours will be at 6 p.m.
Following the event community members can stick around to enjoy a Granger versus Zillah staff basketball game at 7 p.m.
